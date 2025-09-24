Sweden becomes the first country to be available on prescription

(Web Desk) - Sometimes, relaxation and reconnecting with nature is needed to fully unwind from the stresses of every day life.

Sweden offers the opportunity to do just that, and the destination can now be prescribed by a GP as a complementary or alternative approach to conventional treatment.

A research-backed destination prescription concept has been curated by Visit Sweden, based on three intervention themes: nature, culture and social prescribing, in a bid to get more people to enjoy the best of Sweden.

The health benefits of each activity presented have been reviewed by Yvonne Forsell, who is a senior professor at a world-leading medical university, Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden.

Patients around the world can now download a medical referral from Visit Sweden to support an application to their GP, and benefit from a restorative experience in Sweden that could improve their health.

For instance, patients can be sent to pick cloudberries in the forest to lower blood pressure or head to a sauna in Swedish Lapland to improve sleep.

However, be aware that side effects may include a heightened desire for cinnamon buns and a shopping splurge in IKEA.

Plus, it's unlikely many GPs in the UK will take your request seriously - and any expenses built up from the prescription are to be paid by the patient themselves.

There is, however, a list of doctors who have been identified and ready to issue a 'Swedish Prescription' when appropriate.

And the 'Swedish Prescription' could prove to be popular as, according to a global YouGov survey, 67 per cent of medical professionals in the UK would recommend Sweden as a destination to improve health.

Dr Sam Everington, who is based in London, said: 'Nature, social settings and culture have restorative powers, and evidently, Sweden has these assets in abundance.

'Though many patients seem not to know that they can initiate this discussion with their doctors, as a physician, I would welcome discussing with my patients how Swedish nature and lifestyle could benefit their health – and am open to prescribing a visit to the country if my patients request it.'

He added: 'We have made great strides in making the social prescription a more integral part of public health in the UK – but there is still so much more to be done.

'I welcome Sweden’s initiative and hope it will help break down institutional and organisational barriers, ultimately benefiting all patients.'