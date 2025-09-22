Kasur groom arrives with wedding procession by boat in Hujra Shah Muqeem

A large number of social media users are praising Rescue 1122 for their assistance.

KASUR (Dunya News) - Floods couldn’t stop two hearts from uniting as the groom arrived on a boat to fetch his bride.

Majid Dogar, a resident of Ganjha Kalan in Kasur, Punjab, set out with his wedding procession to the bride’s village, Hujra Shah Muqeem, but was obstructed by floodwaters.

With no clear path due to the flooding, the groom and his wedding party took the help of a Rescue 1122 boat to reach the bride’s home, where the wedding ceremony took place.

The boat-bound wedding procession became the center of attention, and a video of it went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

A large number of social media users are praising Rescue 1122 for their assistance.