The Iceman mummy who was murdered 5,300 years ago in Alps

(Web Desk) - On Sept. 19, 1991, hikers were crossing a pass over the Ötztal valley in the Alps when they stumbled upon a human body that was partly exposed in the ice.

The hikers alerted the authorities, who spent several days extracting the mummified corpse from the melting ice. When archaeologists finally got a look at it, they realized the mummy was not a missing 20th-century hiker but rather millennia-old human remains.

The body of the middle-aged man who died around 3300 B.C. would become known as Ötzi or the Iceman who revealed what everyday life was like during the Copper Age.

At the time, it was thought the body was a soldier from one of the world wars, but it was soon discovered to be that of a much, much older warrior.

So old in fact, the discovery would shake the foundations of history.




