Police arrest two suspects for chopping off camel's leg in Sukkur

The three individuals cut off the rear right leg of the animal on Thursday

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Police said on Saturday they had arrested two suspects for chopping off the leg of a camel in Sukkur district for venturing into a field, with animal rights activists describing the incident as “absolutely horrific.”

The owner of the camel nominated Rasool Baksh Shiekh, Qurban Brohi and Malik Umar as suspects in his complaint to the police, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Mughal.

The three individuals cut off the rear right leg of the animal on Thursday. Police have arrested Brohi and Sheikh, while the other suspect remains on the run.

“Raids are underway in different areas to trace and arrest the third-nominated suspect,” a statement circulated by the Sindh administration said.

SSP Mughal told the media medical assistance was provided to the injured camel by the district administration.

The incident comes a little more than a year after a similar incident in which a local landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for daring to venture into his field, according to officials.

Caregivers at a shelter, Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Benji Project, worked extensively to rehabilitate the camel, nicknamed Cammie, who was later able to walk for the first time on a prosthetic leg arranged from a US-based firm in July.

Quatrina Hosain, a journalist and animal rights defender, demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ensure prosecution of suspects who had committed this “vicious cruelty.”

“It’s absolutely horrific that yet another camel is suffering from man’s inhumanity,” she said.

“The people who brutalized Cammie were not jailed. Lack of jail time has emboldened yet another person to mutilate a helpless and voiceless camel.”

CM Shah took notice of the incident and directed local officials in Sukkur to get the animal treated and submit a report to him.

“Such treatment of voiceless animals will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Shah was quoted as saying by his office.