Floodwaters unearth ancient coins, artefacts in DG Khan

(Web Desk) - Flash floods from the Koh-e-Suleman mountain range have devastated Dera Ghazi Khan’s tribal belt, but amid the destruction, they have unearthed rare historical treasures believed to be thousands of years old.

Torrents of water unearthed ancient coins and artefacts of multiple eras, quickly drawing the attention of locals and authorities.

Among the most remarkable discoveries are coins dating back over two millennia to the reign of Vima Deva Kushan, a prominent ruler of the Kushan Empire.

But the findings span far more than one era. Coins from the Lodhi, Tughlaq, Durrani, Sikh, Mughal and British empires have also been recovered.

Artefacts believed to have originated from Central Asia, China, Khorasan, and the Arab world.

It was local residents who first spotted the antiquities near Sakhi Sarwar, where fast-moving mountain streams had carried them downstream. Adorned with intricate engravings and inscriptions, the coins were collected and later secured by the local administration before being handed over to relevant heritage departments for preservation.

Officials emphasised the significance of the discovery, noting that the coins are more than just relics. They are fragments of history that reveal the region’s importance as a cultural crossroads and ancient trade hub.

Each engraving provides a glimpse into the grandeur of empires past and the rich tapestry of interactions that shaped the region.

The district administration has announced plans to launch formal archaeological excavations in the affected areas, hoping to uncover further treasures long buried beneath the soil.

Experts believe these findings could offer valuable insights into South Asia’s ancient history and the strategic role Punjab played in connecting civilizations and trade networks.

For now, the floodwaters of Koh-e-Suleman have not only carved paths of destruction, they’ve also opened a rare window into a forgotten past.

