A year after maiming, camel walks again with prosthetic limb

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A year after being brutally maimed by a landlord who chopped off her leg in Sanghar district of Sindh, Cammie the camel walked again on all four legs with the help of a prosthetic limb, creating a euphoric feeling among her caregivers.

Cammie’s first steps came after a long period of intensive rehabilitation at the Karachi shelter of the CDRS Benji Project for Animal Welfare, which collaborated with a US-based prosthetics firm and received support from the provincial government to provide the young camel with a new limb.

“Today I am ecstatic,” Sarah Jahangir, Director of CDRS Benji Project, the media. “I don’t have words for how happy I am seeing Cammie stand up on her prosthetic.”

“I am so proud of my team,” she continued.

Jahangir also expressed gratitude to Senator Qurat-Ul-Ain Marri and her sister, Shazia Marri, a national lawmaker from Sindh, for their support.

“I can’t thank both enough for rescuing Cammie, and trusting us and supporting us wholeheartedly.”

Cammie had wandered into a private field in Sanghar last year in search of food when a landlord, enraged by the intrusion, hacked off her front leg with a sharp weapon.

The incident led to public outcry that forced the state to intervene. Authorities filed an animal cruelty case against the landlord, arresting five people under Pakistan’s rarely enforced animal rights laws.

The prosthetic leg, specially designed by Virginia-based Bionic Pets, was delivered two months ago. Cammie’s medical team had waited for both her physical wound to heal and for her mental readiness before fitting the limb.