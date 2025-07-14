Kaffeost: Sweden’s surprising coffee-and-cheese tradition

(Web Desk) - In Sweden, a highly unique and peculiar coffee called "Kaffeost" is found.

This is essentially a cheese coffee, a combination that is surprising to the rest of the world but considered a traditional beverage in the northern regions of Sweden.

"Kaffeost" is a Swedish word meaning "coffee cheese." The cheese used in it is called "Leipäjuusto." This cheese is typically made from cow, goat, or reindeer milk, and its distinctive feature is that it does not melt in heat but retains its shape.

This coffee is usually prepared black, and the cheese is cut into cubes and placed in the cup. Hot coffee is then poured over the cheese.

Within a few minutes, the cheese softens in the coffee but does not dissolve. People first drink the coffee and then eat the softened cheese with a spoon.

It is not salty in taste but slightly sweet and milky. The bitterness of the coffee, combined with the creaminess and subtle sweetness of the cheese, creates an intriguing flavor combination.