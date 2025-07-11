Don't waste it: How AC water can be a valuable resource

(Web Desk) - The water that comes out of an air conditioner, often considered waste and discarded by many, can actually be very valuable, especially in areas facing water scarcity.

When an air conditioner cools hot and humid air, the moisture in the air condenses and appears as water dripping from the AC's pipe.

How is this water valuable?

This water is free from chemicals making it ideal for watering plants, especially for indoor and gardening purposes.

Moreover, AC water is clean and free from dust and dirt, making it suitable for washing floors, cars, windows, bathrooms, and more. If collected safely, it can also be used for washing clothes or dishes.

AC water is similar to distilled water, so it can be used in batteries or irons, provided the AC unit is free from rust or contamination.

In experiments, cooling towers, or other industrial machines requiring clean, mineral-free water, AC water can also be utilized. With modern filtration systems, it can even be made potable.