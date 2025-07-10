55-year-old peon from Pishin passes matric exam

His result was announced yesterday, bringing smiles and pride to his colleagues and teachers

PISHIN (Web Desk) – Proving that learning has no age limit, a 55-year-old man from Pishin, Faiz-ul-Haq, has successfully passed his matriculation exam.

Faiz-ul-Haq, who works as a peon at Government Boys High School, Nauabad, secured 600 marks and passed in second division.

On this special occasion, the school staff and teachers showered him with praise and even garlanded him with flowers as a token of appreciation for his hard work and determination.

Speaking to the media, Faiz-ul-Haq shared that he had to give up his studies earlier in life to support his family financially.

However, his long-held dream of completing matric finally came true, thanks to the constant encouragement and support of the school staff.

“I always wanted to study, but I had to put food on the table first. Now, with my teachers standing by my side, I’ve ticked this off my bucket list,” he said with a smile.

His inspiring story serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to chase your dreams and hit the books—no matter your age.