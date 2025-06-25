How to keep potatoes fresh for approximately five months

(Web Desk) - Potatoes are undeniably the most used vegetable and they are often spoil quickly when stored improperly at home, turning soft and unusable.

A social media user, frustrated by this issue, sparked a viral discussion by asking for tips on keeping potatoes fresh longer, with one user claiming their method preserves potatoes for up to five months.

Selly Keller, tired of her potatoes spoiling within a week, posted online: “Is there a way to keep potatoes fresh for longer? It feels like I can’t get them to last more than a week.” The query prompted a flood of responses from users sharing their storage hacks.

Kaiter Gonzalez commented, “I always store my potatoes in the fridge. Whenever I keep them in cabinets, they go bad quickly.” Another user, Siabella Mathew, echoed this advice: “I’ve stored potatoes in the fridge, and they stayed fine for months with no issues.” Carmen Leiva added, “I keep my potatoes in the refrigerator, and the last batch stayed fresh for five months.”

Despite the popularity of refrigerating potatoes, some users questioned whether this method is safe.

While traditional advice recommended storing potatoes in a cool, dry, and dark place like a pantry, nutrition experts now suggest keeping them in the fridge at temperatures below 5°C for optimal freshness.