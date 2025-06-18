UK's missing ship found after sinking 250 years ago

Lost to history for centuries, the wreck was located through decades of meticulous research

Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 17:08:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - The remains of Captain Cook’s iconic ship, HMS Endeavour, which sank over 250 years ago, have been found off the US coast. Between 1768 and 1771, the vessel became the first European ship to reach eastern Australia. Later sold and renamed Lord Sandwich, it sank in 1778 during the American Revolutionary War near the US coast.

Lost for centuries, the ship’s wreckage has now been located near Newport Harbor in Rhode Island. The Australian National Maritime Museum announced the discovery in a new report, with experts identifying the wreck as RI 2394.

Museum Director Daryl Karp stated that the findings are the culmination of 25 years of archaeological and underwater research.

