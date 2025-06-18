A look at world's most expensive keyboard

Wed, 18 Jun 2025 16:46:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Adata Golden Summoner, a luxurious gold-plated version of the XPG Summoner gaming keyboard, holds the title of the world’s most expensive keyboard with a staggering price tag of approximately 10,000 dollars.

Crafted from aluminum and encased entirely in 24-karat gold, this opulent keyboard is notably heavier than standard models.

Beyond its extravagant price, the Golden Summoner is exceptionally rare, with only six exclusive units produced as VIP gifts. Despite its lavish design, the keyboard retains the technical specifications of the original XPG Summoner, featuring 104 keys, RGB backlighting, media controls, and a volume roller.

The production cost of each unit is estimated at 2,500 dollars yet its market value is set at 10,000 dollars. Users have noted that the gold surface can feel uncomfortably cold to the touch in certain conditions. Additionally, the golden finish poses a practical challenge: the labels for letters, symbols, and numbers are difficult to read, potentially hindering usability.