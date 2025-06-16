Fisherman baffled after stumbling across huge black iceberg off coast of Canada

(Web Desk) - In the chilly waters of the North Atlantic, it's not uncommon to see icebergs floating by.

During the spring and summer, bright white glacial giants of every shape and size drift past the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

But floating serenely amid the pale ice chunks was one iceberg that left a fisherman completely baffled.

While its size was impressive there was one other thing that particularly made it stand out – the fact that it was completely black.

Hallur Antoniussen, originally from the Faroe Islands, was aboard a fishing trawler when he spotted the strange sight last month.

'I have seen icebergs that are rolled, what they say have rolled in the beach with some rocks in it,' he told CBC Radio.

'This one here is completely different. It's not only that he is all black. He is almost…in a diamond shape.'

Mr Antoniussen, 64, said it was hard to estimate the size of the iceberg since it was roughly six kilometres away when he took a photograph of it.

However, he believes it was at least three times the size of a regular bungalow.

Icebergs traditionally appear white because they are filled with tiny pockets of trapped air that scatter all wavelengths of light.

One explanation for the rare black iceberg is that it became mixed with a lot of debris thousands of years ago when it was part of a larger glacier.

As glaciers move towards the ocean they grind along the ground, stirring up debris that becomes mixed in with the ice.

Glaciologist Dr Lev Tarasov, from Memorial University in Canada, said it would take a long time for this debris to become as uniformly mixed through as it appears in the image.

He believes the iceberg may have rolled over at some point, and is now showing its underbelly.

'Over time, as it travels around Baffin Bay and down the coast of Labrador, it's melting away,' he said.

'So I think a lot of that ice is melted away. Maybe the part that's clean is underneath?

'Again, 90 per cent of the ice is underneath the water. So we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg on top.'

He added that it's possible the dirt on the iceberg may not have seen the light of day 'for hundreds of thousands of years'.

Another possibility for the dark colouration is that the ice became mixed with soot from a huge volcanic eruption, or even debris from a historic meteor strike.

Dr Tarasov said he observed smaller versions of the black iceberg during his fieldwork on the Kangerlussuaq Fjord in Greenland last summer — but not as impressive.