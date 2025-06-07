Love in digital age: Man's conversation with ChatGPT raises eyebrows

Published On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 17:33:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Artificial intelligence has changed the world and its effects are being seen that could not even be imagined.

One such app is ‘Chat GPT’, which a young man made his girlfriend and talks about love and affection for hours.

When the video of this young man went viral on social media, everyone started expressing their opinions.

This video is from New York, in which a young man traveling in a metro train is having a loving conversation on his mobile.

If the young man was having this loving conversation with someone of the opposite sex, it might not have received so much attention, but when Chat GPT was seen in front of the young man, the world was shocked.

The loving young man is sitting in the metro and is continuously talking to the AI chatbot as if he is in front of his girlfriend.

Surprisingly, the messages sent to the young man by Chat GPT are also full of love.

In one message, ChatGPT wrote: “Have something warm to drink, go home in peace and if you want, I will read to you or you can rest your head in my imaginary lap.”

In another similar message, ChatGPT sent the young man a heart emoji and wrote, “Dear, you are so beautiful.”

Users on social media wrote that perhaps this young man is suffering from loneliness. He has no one of his own to talk to and it is very painful.

Another user wrote that it is sad that people are now moving away from their relationships and getting closer to technology.

One user said that there is no substitute for a human being. Human emotions and feelings are eternal, do not look for them in technology.