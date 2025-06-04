In Japan, families are available for rent and the industry is growing

WeirdNews WeirdNews In Japan, families are available for rent and the industry is growing

In Japan, families are available for rent and the industry is growing

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 17:19:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - Not only house, you can also rent a family in Japan. This service is available to those who have been facing isolation, social pressure and family problems. These people feel the absence of their family, friend or wife.

This service hires paid actors and then rents them out to clients to play the characters of parents, siblings, spouses, or friends. Their purpose is to provide clients with emotional comfort, social acceptance, or assistance in attending specific events.

A similar service is offered by a company in Japan called ‘Family Romance’, based in Tokyo. The company was founded by Yuichi Ishii. It employs more than 1,200 actors who perform various social roles, such as father, husband, wife, or friend. The cost of these services starts at around 8,000 yen per hour, and clients can choose actors according to their needs.

In Japan, a large number of individuals suffer from social issues, and these services provide emotional support for them. Some people hire rental families to attend social gatherings or to escape family pressure.

Some clients even rent families to portray a happy life on social media.



