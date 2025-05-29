Meat of brown bears to be available to eat in Slovakia

Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 03:49:35 PKT

(Web Desk) - The meat of brown bears, a protected species in the EU, could soon be available to eat in Slovakia after the populist government approved plans for sale.

Last month, the cabinet authorised a plan to shoot about a quarter of the country's 1,300 brown bears in response to some recent fatal encounters.

The state-authorised slaughter has been criticised by conservationists and opposition politicians, including in the European Parliament. The brown bear is listed as a "near threatened" species in the EU by the World Conservation Union.

However, Slovakia's government is forging ahead with the plan and this week announced that meat from culled bears would be sold to the public to prevent waste.

From next week, organisations under the environment ministry can offer the meat for sale, provided all legal and hygiene conditions are met.

State Minister Filip Kuffa said it was wasteful that the animals had previously been sent to carcass disposal facilities.

"We will release every shot animal that meets certain conditions for consumption. Why? Because bear meat is edible," he said.

Bears have become a political issue in Slovakia after a rising number of encounters with humans, including fatal attacks.

Slovakia ranks second in Europe, behind Romania which is estimated to have about 13,000 brown bears, for the number of attacks.

The country reported a total of 54 bear attacks from 2000-2020. The average number of attacks has also risen to 10 per year, rough figures suggest.

In April, a man was mauled to death while walking in a forest in Central Slovakia.

Shortly after, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the cull, saying: "We can't live in a country where people are afraid to go into the woods."