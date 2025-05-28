What happens when passenger dies in aeroplane

(Web Desk) - Flight attendants are trained to manage various situations during flights while ensuring passenger safety and comfort.

In a rare event of passenger's death on board, crew members rely on discreet code words to maintain calm and avoid panic among travelers.

Commonly used code words for an in-flight death include "Angel" or "Code 300." These terms help ensure that attention is not drawn to the deceased and prevent alarm among other passengers.

Additionally, other code words signal serious situations. For instance, hearing "Squawk 7500" or "Hotel" indicates a potential hijacking, alerting crew members to a security threat on the flight.

In case of a medical emergency, cabin crew would administer first aid and seek help from any passengers who were medical professionals, while the captain would use a telecommunications system to get instructions from emergency doctors on the ground.