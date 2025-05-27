Expert reveals why you should never feed your cat milk - even though they love it

(Web Desk) - Along with purring and hairballs, cats are also well known for their love of milk.

But you should never give your cat a bowl of the white stuff, an expert has revealed.

Like all mammals, cats begin life drinking from their mother and constantly meowing for more.

However once they are past kittenhood, milk is a completely unnecessary part of their diet, experts say.

Julia Henning, from the school of animal and veterinary science at the University of Adelaide, explained that the majority of cats are actually lactose intolerant.

After they have finished weaning, at around six to 12 weeks of age, kittens stop producing the enzyme lactase – required to digest lactose in milk - she said.

If they are then given cow’s milk – which contains much higher levels of lactose than the milk of mother cats – they can experience unpleasant symptoms including bloating, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Cats who drink milk or dairy regularly are at increased risk of these health complications.

And it could even become deadly, as chronic diarrhoea can lead to dehydration and malnutrition.

Previous studies have suggested that cats may initially enjoy cow’s milk because of the high levels of protein and fats in it.

Cow’s milk has also been linked to a calming effect in our feline companions.

So, is it okay to give them a bit of milk every now and then?

‘The short answer is no,’ Ms Henning told The Conversation.

‘Dairy is not a natural part of cats’ diet. While they may like the taste, milk is likely to cause your furry friend discomfort and health issues, so it’s best to avoid entirely.

‘And if you’re thinking your cat is one of the lucky few that isn’t lactose intolerant, think again.

‘Cats are very good at hiding discomfort because, in the wild, showing weakness would make them a target for predators.

‘If you absolutely must, opt for lactose-free milk or milk formulated specifically for cats, and keep it as a very occasional treat.

‘While it won’t upset their stomachs in the same way as regular cow’s milk, it still won’t offer your cat any nutritional benefit.’

Milk alternatives such as oat, soy or almond milk are also likely to cause digestive upset, as they are an unusual addition to a cat’s diet, she added.

‘The bottom line? Don’t give your cat milk,’ she said.

‘They don’t need it, they probably can’t digest it and it’s likely to cause more pain than it’s worth.’

