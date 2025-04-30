Which living being can live up to a week even without his head

A cockroach can survive for nearly a week (in some cases even weeks) without a head

(Web Desk) – This may sound unbelievable but there really is a living being which can survive for one week without his head.

Yes, you read that right. Cockroaches can live for up to a week without his head. A few scientific reasons explain this incredible phenomenon.

How cockroach can survive without head?

There is no blood pressure in cockroach. Like humans, cockroaches do not have circulatory system. They have an open system which means that they do not die after they bleed.

Secondly, they do not a different breathing system. They do not take breaths from mouth or nose but from a few holes (spiracles) in their body. Their body can get oxygen even when there is no head.



So how do they die after a week?

When cockroaches die, they cannot drink or eat. As a result, they die of dehydration after a week.

