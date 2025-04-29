Beaches in Portugal at risk of disappearing

The need for an emergency public tender to add the sand into the beach

Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 05:23:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - The stunning beaches of Portugal, frequented by British tourists, are at risk of completely disappearing, it has been warned. The Algarve is currently battling against the threat of coastal erosion as local governments top up fading beaches with further sand and building work to fight back against the landslides.

The popular Fuseta-Mar beach in Olhão is one golden shore in need of further work after an initial 80,000 cubic meters of sand were added. However, the dune cord gave away again, leaving companies fearing that work would not be completed in time for summer.

During a visit to the Algarve in early April, the Minister of Environment confirmed there is funding to add 150,000 cubic meters to the beach. Still, it is now up to the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) to justify an emergency tender. With the influx of tourists pending ahead of the nation's busiest season, many worry the beach may be a no-go zone this year.

Portugal’s environment minister, Maria da Graça Carvalho, said: “We really need to justify opening an emergency competition so that [the work] is ready at the start of the bathing season."

The injection of 150,000 cubic metres of sand will recover a 600-metre stretch of beach, spanning 30 metres wide.

The need for an emergency public tender to add the sand into the beach would avoid a normal international tender “which could be delayed and not give time” for the work to be completed by the summer, the minister added.

She said: “Without emergency intervention, it will be difficult to have this ready for the beach season. From what we saw and the opinions of the technicians who were with us, we really have justification to move forward.”

