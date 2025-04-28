Who is world's richest person? His wealth will shock you

(Web Desk) – We all know who the world’s richest person is. But who is the wealthiest beggar?

The title of the world’s wealthiest beggar belongs to an Indian citizen Bharat Jain.

Jain is the resident of Mumbai who has been involved in begging for nearly 40 years. According to him, he earns INR2500 daily (Rs8200). This means, his monthly income is around INR75,000.

Not only that he earns only, he invests equally sagaciously. By gathering his incomes over the years, he has purchased two flats in Mumbai which are valued at INR1.4 billion. Moreover, he has also rented out two shops from which he get rent of INR30,000 monthly.

Jain is married and has two sons who are currently enrolled in expensive schools. His relatives and family want him to quit beggary but Jain so far is in no mood of leaving it.

