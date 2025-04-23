Just a few DeLorean cars are left on British roads

WeirdNews WeirdNews Just a few DeLorean cars are left on British roads

Back To The Future's DeLorean has almost vanished from UK roads

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 18:30:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Forty years on from the film that made them immortal, there are just 303 DeLorean cars left on Britain's roads.

To mark the anniversary of 'Back To The Future', the most successful movie of 1985, online auction platform 'Collecting Cars' gave the latest numbers on their use from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.

In addition to the 303 taxed for use on Britain's roads, another 114 have statutory off-road notification - meaning they are likely gathering dust in garages.

Just four years before the film's release, 9,000 DeLorean DMC-12s rolled off the company's assembly line in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland.

But the company collapsed into insolvency the following year and the cars have since become a collector's item.

'We don't need roads'

Collecting Cars has only sold two in the past six years, and reckons a fully restored version could fetch £80,000.

If you found one that could really take you back in time to 1981, you'd find it was going for around £18,000.

The film version of the DeLorean famously took off at the end of the first film, when Christopher Lloyd's time-traveller Doc Brown uttered the immortal words: "Where we're going, we don't need roads."

Back To The Future spawned two sequels and has a popular musical in the West End, while reports suggest it could form part of the Universal Studios theme park announced for the UK this month.