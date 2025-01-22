Which cup is better for tea? Let's find out

Which cup is better for tea? Let's find out

(Web Desk) - Tea has become an unavoidable part of our daily life. But almost no one considers the cup one is having tea in.

The texture and size of the cup can affect the taste of the tea.

Many people believe that a smaller cup is generally better than a larger cup for experiencing the full flavour of tea.

This is because a smaller cup encourages slow sipping and allows one to focus on the subtleties of the tea’s flavor. A small cup also keeps the tea hot for some time.

However, experts also opine that if one is fond of taking tea in large volume, one should drink in a large cup.

Meanwhile, in case one drinks tea just for the sake of it and to get the taste, a small cup is better.