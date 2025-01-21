What would happen if you go one hour without blinking

Updated On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 17:55:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - What would happen if one does not blink eyelashes for an hour?

During childhood, we must have played this game with our friends. Most of the times that funny competition would last for one minute or even less.

Now let’s talk about what would happen if we do not blink for hour. A YouTuber has explained this situation in a video.

The video shows that if one stops blinking, after 30 seconds the moisture in one eyes would start to evaporate.

Then within a few minutes the first layer would dry completely on one eyes because it relies on your eyelids to cover itself with moisture.

After about 10 minutes one’s vision would become blurry because the layer of liquid covering the surface of eye would deteriorate.

After a few hours, all the moisture would be gone, causing severe damage to the cornea, which would lead to loss of your vision.

It should be noted that one usually blinks between 14,000 and 19,200 times each day.

