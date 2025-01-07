When woman tourist in Thailand zoo killed by stressed elephant

(Web Desk) - A "panic-stricken" elephant killed a Spanish woman while she was bathing the animal at an elephant centre in Thailand, local police said.

Blanca Ojanguren García, 22, visited Thailand with her husband and was washing the elephant at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre when she was gored to death by the animal who experts believe, possibly hit due to panic.

Animal experts opine the elephant could have been stressed by having to interact with tourists outside its natural habitat.

García, who was a law and international relations student at Spain's University of Navarra, was living in Taiwan as part of a student exchange programme.

Her boyfriend, who witnessed the attack was in utter grief was not able to utter any word after the incident.

Spain's foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said the Spanish consulate in Bangkok was assisting García's family.