Influencer faked her own kidnapping because she was 'bored'

Tue, 31 Dec 2024 07:41:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - An influencer has faced backlash after admitting she faked her own kidnapping because she was “bored”.

24-year-old American Victoria Waldrip, who goes by the name Woah Vicky online, shared a series of posts about being on a trip to Nigeria.

Initially, her tweets on X/Twitter showed her having a great time but the tone then changed as she seemed to want to come home.

Her friends, seemingly concerned, shared her various posts on Instagram amid worry for Woah Vicky’s safety.

Her friend also claimed a police report had been filed.

One since-deleted post shared from her X/Twitter account, but purporting to be written by another person, said: “I have kidnapped vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1million for her release.”

But the influencer has now revealed that the whole thing was faked because she was “bored” and she has apologised for starting a fake rumour.

“Sorry about that, everything’s good ya’ll,” she said. “I was bored and having fun, just getting a laugh. Just getting a laugh, fam. That’s it. It’s all love, I’m just having fun with my brother, everything’s good.

Rather unsurprisingly, people were less than impressed by her antics.

“Isn’t this a f****** crime?” one person asked.

One person wrote: “Real funny because it’s not like anyone has ever been killed or falsely imprisoned for stupid s*** like this…”

Someone else said: “I’m disgusted.”