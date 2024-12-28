Groom's father rents plane to shower cash over bride's house

Groom's father rents plane to shower cash over bride's house

Updated On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 19:10:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Some weddings in South Asia are known for their grandiosity and elaborate traditions, giving rise to weird trends.

From a wedding car decorated with cauliflowers in India to welcoming couples on bullock carts and unusual post-wedding tasks, these events often go viral for their uniqueness.

The latest addition to this trend comes from Hyderabad, a city in the Sindh province of Pakistan, where a groom’s father took profligacy to new heights—quite literally.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, a plane can be seen flying over the bride’s house, dropping millions of rupees in cash. The incident has left the internet both bewildered and amused. Some have criticised the wasteful display of wealth, while others have taken a humorous perspective.

“The groom’s father rented a plane for his son’s wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride’s house. Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father’s debt for the rest of his life,” joked one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some users couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation. “Forget the groom; the bride’s neighbours must be the happiest people right now,” quipped a comment.