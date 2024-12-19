Autopsy reveals elephant died of sepsis in Karachi Safari Park

Sonia had several bacterial infections

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) Global animal welfare group Four Paws said in a statement this week an autopsy of Pakistani elephant Sonia who died suddenly on Sunday had revealed she had several bacterial infections that ultimately led to sepsis.

Sonia, who was almost 19, is the second elephant to die in two years in the southern city of Karachi, where she had lived since 2009 at the city’s Safari Park.

She was reunited recently with her sister Madhubala, who was transferred from the Karachi Zoological Garden last month to be with her family members.

Madhubala was separated from sisters Sonia and Malika about 15 years ago.

“The microbiological results from Sonia’s autopsy revealed the presence of various bacteria,” Four Paws said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The source of the bacteria was an advanced abscess on Sonia’s foot which was just recently discovered and treated during our stay [at the Safari Park] for Madhubala’s relocation. The severe bacterial infection ultimately led to fatal sepsis.”

Noor Jehan, 17, was brought to Karachi with three other elephants more than a decade ago. She died in April 2023, days after undergoing a critical medical procedure by a team of international veterinarians.

Four Paws said following Sonia’s death, local authorities had extended an invitation to the charity, requesting further support for Malika and Madhubala.

“In response to this request and the pathological findings, FOUR PAWS experts have sent KMC [Karachi Metropolitan Corporation] a prophylactic treatment plan for Malika and Madhubala, urgently recommending immediate antibiotic treatment, alongside blood tests for both elephants before and after the treatment,” Four Paws said.

“Following the prophylactic treatment, the FOUR PAWS team will return on-site to conduct further examinations of the elephants.”

The organization said Sonia’s and Noor Jehan’s deaths were “tragic consequences of prolonged species-inappropriate living conditions and malnutrition.”