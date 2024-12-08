Albino dogs take the spotlight at Bolivia's Christmas parade

WeirdNews WeirdNews Albino dogs take the spotlight at Bolivia's Christmas parade

The Christmas-themed costumed dogs took to the main avenues, stopping to sniff at spectators

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 13:21:52 PKT

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA (Reuters) – Dozens of dogs and their human companions paraded through the streets of La Paz on Saturday to lift the holiday spirits in the traditional Christmas parade.

The Christmas-themed costumed dogs – some Pekingese and other breeds included – took to the main avenues, stopping to sniff at spectators along the route.

People of all ages dressed as the Grinch, Santa Claus, gingerbread cookies, angels and elves also filled the crowded streets with music and dancing.

During the parade, participants expressed their wishes for peace and the overcoming of Bolivia's government problems.