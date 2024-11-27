Dog falls from third floor but survives miraculously

Wed, 27 Nov 2024

(Web Desk) – In a miraculous incident in Columbia, a Pomeranian, dogs who are in small size, survived after falling from a three-story building.

The incident occurred on November 19. The owners of the pet dog were looking for him after he went missing. The dog, it was reported, slipped from the three-story building and fell on the building next.

After many futile attempts to trace the dog, the owners then looked through the windows of their room. They saw a peculiar thing in the neighbouring building at the first sight - it was their dog who was stuck in the hole.

What was more alarming in the whole episode was that the building - where the dog was stuck – was uninhabited. They immediately called the fire department and emergency service to get the dog out of difficult situation.

The owners also communicated to the fire department that there was no one in the building therefore, the dog should be rescued as soon as possible.

