When a missing cat found in another city - 300 miles away from her home

WeirdNews WeirdNews When a missing cat found in another city - 300 miles away from her home

When a missing cat found in another city - 300 miles away from her home

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 16:58:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Scottish couple who lost their cat were left "shocked" when it turned up 300 miles away in Coventry.

Beans - a ginger and white cat - went missing late last month after leaving its home in Cumbernauld, near Glasgow.

Its owners Cara and Colin McBurnie searched the local area but found no trace of Beans, leading the couple to fear the worst.

Ms McBurnie said Beans "went out as normal because he likes to go for a wander", but said it "always comes home for some food, usually after a few hours".

"We searched and searched, looking everywhere," the 40-year-old added. "I've been out every day looking but thought something must have happened to him.

"I didn't really expect to see him again but joined lots of local lost and found Facebook pages, then further afield in Scotland."

Weeks later, the McBurnies received a call from the charity Cats Protection, who said that thanks to its microchip, Beans was found safe in Coventry - hundreds of miles away.

