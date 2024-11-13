'Magic Circle' looking for first female member who disguised as male to enter into society

(Web Desk) - The Magic Circle is looking for its first female member - who deceived the group by disguising herself as a man to enter its ranks - so it can extend apology to her.

Sophie Lloyd hid her real identity from the famous society of magicians for 18 months.

Dressing up as a young man, Ms Lloyd deceived both the examiners and the Circle's council and even went out for a drink with them.

However, she got expelled when the deception was unearthed and the group hasn't heard from her since.

At the time Ms Lloyd joined, women were not permitted to join the Circle. But when the rules changed in October 1991, Ms Lloyd revealed her true identity and was promptly kicked out for deceiving the society.

But now the group is trying to find her, so it can apologise.

President of the Magic Circle Marvin Berglas said: "Times have changed.

"Back in the day she caused the ultimate deception of fooling the magicians and the council which is quite something.

"We're trying to welcome Sophie back because it's such a great story."

He added: "Being that she was such a pioneer we would love to find her, get her side of the story and honour her."