Christmas in October: Venezuela's Maduro issues strange decree

WeirdNews WeirdNews Christmas in October: Venezuela's Maduro issues strange decree

Maduro decrees Christmas will start in October as Venezuela cracks down on dissent

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 21:54:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Christmas will start next month - October - in Venezuela, the country's leader Nicolas Maduro has decreed.

“September smells like Christmas!” Maduro said in his weekly television show on Monday, to the apparent delight of his audience.

“This year and to honour you all, to thank you all, I am going to decree the beginning of Christmas on October 1. Christmas arrived for everyone, in peace, joy and security!” he said.

Maduro’s decree – not the first of its kind – comes as Venezuela grapples with the fallout from July’s presidential election, which saw Maduro claim a third term despite global skepticism and outcry from the country’s opposition movement.

Just a few hours before Maduro’s announcement, Venezuelan authorities published an arrest warrant for his main rival, opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, accusing him of “crimes associated with terrorism.”

Gonzalez has failed to respond to three summons regarding an investigation into an opposition website that posted results from the contested vote, the Venezuela Prosecutor’s Office said.

Maduro has been under pressure at home and abroad since his victory.

The opposition coalition backing Gonzalez insists the presidential vote was not fair while also publishing online vote tally sheets, which experts say show Maduro actually was in trouble in election.



