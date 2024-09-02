Monkeys give secret names to each other just like humans

This behaviour gives them surprising advantage for surviving in wild

(Web Desk) - Monkeys give each other nicknames, just like humans, and the behavior is thought to afford them a competitive edge in the wild.

Marmoset monkeys, in particular, have a surprising method of naming each other - and scientists say they've found the first evidence of such behavior.

Marmosets are native to South America, with a range that extends outside Brazil. The species includes some of the smallest primates in the world.

They are known for having complex speech patterns that help them communicate in tight-knit family groups.

A study published today in Science reveals that marmosets use specific sounds, dubbed phee-calls, to name each other.

Scientists say this behavior was previously known only to exist in humans, dolphins, and elephants.

The naming of others is a "highly advanced cognitive ability" only observed in social animals.

But our closest evolutionary relatives - nonhuman primates like the chimpanzee and bonobo - weren't thought to be able to do so.

A team of researchers from the David Omer Lab at Hebrew University in Jerusalem made the groundbreaking discovery after closely observing marmoset behavior.

The team recorded conversations between monkey pairs as well as interactions between the tiny creatures and a computer system.

The marmosets were revealed to use their phee-calls to address specific individuals.

Furthermore, the monkeys could tell when a call was directed at them and were able to respond "more accurately," according to the study.

“This discovery highlights the complexity of social communication among marmosets,” Omer said.

“These calls are not just used for self-localization, as previously thought— marmosets use these specific calls to label and address specific individuals.”

By studying parent-offspring pairs, the researchers found that relatives use similar vocal labels to address different individuals and even use similar noises to represent names.

This behavior is even present among adult marmosets who aren't blood relatives, indicating they learn vocal labels from other members of their family group.

And it's more than just an impressive display of brain power. Phee-calls are thought to give the monkeys a leg up in the wild.

“Marmosets live in small monogamous family groups and take care of their young together, much like humans do,” Omer explained.

“These similarities suggest that they faced comparable evolutionary social challenges to our early pre-linguistic ancestors, which might have led them to develop similar communicating methods.”

Researchers suspect the vocal labeling may help marmosets stay connected in their dense rainforest habitat.

By using phee-calls, they can keep track of one another and maintain relationships.

The findings have implications for our understanding of human communication too.

As marmosets can label each other with specific calls, this indicates they have complex brain mechanisms that could parallel our own.

Further research may elucidate how the human ability to communicate evolved.