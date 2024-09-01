Wife leads efforts for husband's second marriage in India

Sun, 01 Sep 2024

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – An Indian woman has not only permitted but also lead all the efforts to get her husband to get married for second time.

This strange incident happened in the Indian district of Mehboobabad where a man named Dasri Naresh in the village of Agampalli was married to a woman named Sarita a few years ago.

The couple has a son and a daughter but Naresh also developed feelings for his wife’s cousin Sidhya who happens to be mentally disturbed also.

When Naresh told his wife that he likes Sidhya, she agreed to her husband's second marriage.

This marriage took place in the presence of both the families while this unique event went viral on social media.

