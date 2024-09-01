Rare Bronze Age jar smashed by five-year-old boy in museum in Israel

(Web Desk) - A five-year-old boy has accidentally broken an ancient urn dating to the late Bronze Age at a museum in Israel.

The artefact was on display at the Hecht Museum at the University of Haifa when the damage happened on Friday.

But the reaction from the museum's director, Dr Inbal Rivlin, might take some people by surprise.

Directly addressing the boy and his mother, she invited them to return for a guided tour adding: "Don't be afraid, we have no claim against you."

The pair are said to have been "scared" after the jar was damaged near the entrance to the museum and quickly left.

The archaeological find was discovered during excavations in Samaria, in central Israel, and has been in the museum for 35 years.

It is dated to between 1130 and 1500 BC.

The museum described the jar as rare and an "impressive find" as most others of that period were found broken or incomplete.

It added in a statement: "It predates the days of David and King Solomon, is typical of the Canaan region and was intended for storing and transporting local consumption, mainly wine and olive oil".

