Rare orange lobster returned to ocean after ending up in New York supermarket

An "extreme rare" orange lobster has been returned to the sea after ending up in a supermarket's seafood section.

The lobster, later named Clementine, arrived at a store in Long Island, New York, in early July, and immediately stood out among a group of traditional brown lobsters.

With just one in 30 million lobsters being naturally orange, the rare crustacean became something of an attraction in the seafood section, according to animal advocacy group Humane Long Island.

The store's owner reached out to an aquarium to take Clementine in, but it declined the offer.

That is when Southampton Animal Shelter stepped in, calling in Humane Long Island to secure the lobster's safe release.

Working with the store, the animal advocacy group got Clementine back into the sea on Tuesday.

John Di Leonardo, executive director of Humane Long Island, told Sky News' US partner NBC News: "We got ourselves a big saltwater tank to rehab her in, we brought her down to the ocean, and she immediately began foraging."

"She was ready to go as soon as she saw the ocean," Mr Di Leonardo added.

The group said they put her in a cold saltwater tank shortly before dropping her in, at the advice of a veterinarian.

"Within hours, Clementine was swimming, foraging, and exploring the Long Island Sound, playfully following us around before disappearing into the ocean depths where she'll travel as far as 100 miles or more each year," the group said in a news release.