Which country will award 7,000 dollars to women after marrying in rural areas?

TOKYO (Web Desk) – The government of Japan has announced a prize of 7,000 American dollars if the women shift to the rural areas of the country after getting married.

The decision was made given a continuous reduction of the population of female in the rural areas.

The women who migrate to the urban areas have a less positive point of view about the family system and marriage.

In the whole country, the growth rate is extremely low and in the rural areas the situation is grimmer.

The development is seen as an effort to create a balance in the rural and urban areas of the country.

