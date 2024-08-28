Driver issued challan for driving car without helmet

The incident occurred in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of India’s Uttar Pradesh

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 18:48:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a strange incident that has gone viral, a man was issued a challan for driving his car without wearing a helmet.

The bizarre incident occurred in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of India’s Uttar Pradesh where a man, driving a car, was fined INR1,000 by the local traffic police, an Indian media outlet reported.

The man, identified as Tushar Saxena, claimed that he had never driven his vehicle to the area where he was slapped with the fine.

While his claim of never visiting the area might be debatable, what went viral was the local police slapping him with a fine for driving his car without a helmet.

Recalling the bizarre incident, Saxena revealed receiving a text message informing him about the fine but he ignored it, thinking it was a mistake.

However, he realised the seriousness of the situation when he received an email and another message regarding his challan.

“The challan was issued on November 9, 2023. If you are violating traffic rules, then it is common to receive a fine but that is not my case. I have never driven my car to the NCR area. And if there’s any rule that says we have to wear a helmet inside a car, then the authorities must give this to me in writing,” Tushar Saxena said.

Saxena informed that he lives in Rampur district around 200 km from Noida and was told by the local police that he will have to appear before a court if he fails to pay the challan fee.