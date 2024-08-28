Thief arrested after sitting down with book in Italy

Thief was distracted after picking up a book about Homer's Iliad on a bedside table

Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 17:52:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - A would-be thief in Italy capital, Rome, was caught after stopping to read a book on Greek mythology in the middle of a theft, Italian media reports.

The 38-year-old reportedly gained access to a flat in the Italian capital's Prati district via the balcony but became distracted after picking up a book about Homer's Iliad on a bedside table.

The 71-year-old homeowner is said to have awoken and confronted the alleged thief, who was engrossed in the book.

News of the failed burglary attracted the attention of the book's author, who told local media he wanted to send the man a copy so he could "finish" his read.

After being caught off-guard, the alleged thief reportedly attempted to make a quick getaway by escaping via the same balcony, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

He is said to have told police he had climbed the building to visit a person he knew.

The thief was reportedly in possession of a bag containing expensive clothing allegedly stolen from another house earlier that evening.

