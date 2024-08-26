Marine creatures with toxic spines spotted on US beaches

Their sting delivers neurotoxins, inflicting significant pain on their prey

(Web Desk) - A scary creature has washed up on Texan shores: the bristle worm, also known as the fireworm, equipped with venomous spikes.

These marine creatures have been found on logs covered in gooseneck barnacles, where experts believe they may have been feeding.

Subsequently, the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies has issued a warning to beachgoers this summer because these creatures can inflict painful stings.

At first glance, they may resemble algae or an inanimate object, perhaps even harmless.

However, they are very much alive, resembling a creature with protective spines along their elongated bodies.

They sting predators with neurotoxins, causing significant pain to their unfortunate victims, hence the name “fireworm.”

If pricked, their spikes cause a fair amount of discomfort under the skin. Victims can experience intense, itchy pain for approximately three hours.

The Harte Institute elaborated in a Facebook post that the sensitivity can persist for weeks, depending on the sting site.

Authorities have issued warnings about these unsettling worms appearing and potentially inhabiting the sandy beaches of Texas.

Beachgoers are advised to remain vigilant, according to Fox News.

“WARNING!!! Your worst nightmares are washing up right now in the form of bearded fireworms!” they stated.

Bristle worms, also known as marine polychaetes, are native to the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities are cautioning those planning to visit these beaches this summer, especially in Texas, where bristle worms were recently found on two beaches, as per CBS. And it’s not the only terrifying worm that people have seen this summer; a bloodworm was even found in California.

The fossil record reveals that worms have existed for over 514 million years, predating dinosaurs.

Most bristle worms measure between one to six inches, though they can grow up to 24 inches.

Nocturnal by nature, these elusive creatures are typically hidden from view, living under rocks. However, sightings on Texan shores indicate a recent emergence.