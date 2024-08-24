Ace architect breaks world record with 54-level house of cards in 8 hours

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 19:40:45 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – A card-stacking expert broke a Guinness World Record by creating a 54-level house of cards in just 8 hours.

Bryan Berg, a trained architect who started breaking card stacking records in 1992, needed a ladder to complete his card tower, which he topped with his Honor Magic V3 phone for good measure.

He did not use any glue or any other support to hold the cards and he completed the process in eight hours.

Thomas Bradford, a representative of Guianese World Record, was also present on the occasion.

