Which is the driest city in world and what are factor behind?

WeirdNews WeirdNews Which is the driest city in world and what are factor behind?

Located in Atacama Desert, the city receives the minimum rainfall due to a variety of causes

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 21:45:09 PKT

(Web Desk) – We all wait for rain to happen as it does not only make the weather pleasant but also essential for our overall life to function effectively due to its importance for some crops.

Some areas wait for downpour for a long time than others, while rain continues to happen intermittently in many locations.

But do you know there is a city which has been called the driest site because almost 0.761mm of rainfall happens there annually.

The city is in Chile named Arica and in many of its areas, there has not been any rain for centuries.

Many geographical as well as meteorological reasons explain it. The most important cause is the location of the city. The Western winds push the moisture to the mountains nearby.

Also due to the Pacific ocean, the wind is extremely dry in the area.

