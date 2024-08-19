15-year-old created soap which can help in treating skin cancer

Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 17:03:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - A young boy has created a soap that could help and "transform skin cancer treatment".

He was chosen as the 2024 Kid of the Year by Time magazine and Time for Kids.

Heman Bekele from Annandale, Virginia, is a 15-year-old scientist "who could change how we treat skin cancer," stated Time in its announcement released Thursday.

"It’s absolutely incredible to think that one day my bar of soap will be able to make a direct impact on somebody else’s life," Bekele told Time. "That’s the reason I started this all in the first place.”

The teen was chosen after he created a soap that could be a "more accessible way to deliver medication to treat skin cancers, including melanoma," the magazine said in a news release.

In 2023, 3M and Discovery Education named Bekele America’s Top Young Scientist when he was just 14 years old after he competed against nine other finalists, USA TODAY previously reported. Bekele also won a $25,000 cash prize.