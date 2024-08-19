British citizen sets world record by jumping from one of highest mountains

KHATMANDU (Dunya News) – A British citizen has set a world record by jumping from one of the tallest mountains.

The 34-year-old Joshua Bingaman achieved the feat by jumping from 18,753 feet from the Mira Mountain.

Before this feat, the French player held this record who jumped from 14,301 feet above from the ground.

This is known as the sky base jump in which the players rely on parachute to land on the ground.

The British player said he remained and practiced for two weeks in the Mira hill. He mentioned the feelings of oxygen deficiency and headache while staying there.

