Nigerian man sets world record by earing fast food in 150 restaurants

Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 16:57:15 PKT

ABUJA (Web Desk) – The name of a Nigerian man was registered in the world record after he ate food from 150 restaurants.

According to the report, a young man in Nigeria has made a unique record of eating at 150 different restaurants in just 24 hours. His feat was included in the Guinness World Record.

The world record was set by a 22-year-old food consultant, Manachemsio Brian Nwana in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Brian visited 150 fast food restaurants while the previous record was 100 restaurants which was set in New York.

According to Guinness World Records rules, no personal transport can be used to set this record, and due to Abuja's limited public transport system, Brian completed the entire journey on foot, covering over 25 kilometers on foot.

The meals he ate included shawarma, pizza, fried chicken, burgers, etc. and also included traditional Nigerian dishes such as moi moi (bean pudding).

