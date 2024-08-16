89-year-old hiker missing for 10 days was found alive miraculously

Hiker missing for 10 days in California mountains survived by drinking gallon of water

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - An 89-year-old man in the United States miraculously survived 10 days by just drinking gallon of water.after getting lost in the mountains

Most people around the world don't go on adventures past the age of 60 or 70.

But not for the 89-year-old Bing Olbum who loves hiking and was lost in Idaho's Salmon-Challis National Forest, where he hiked the Hunter Creek Trail.

He had to return in five days, but during this journey he had lost his way.

Spanning over 4 million acres of national forest, considered the second most difficult place in the United States, Bing Olbum reached an altitude of more than 8,000 feet while hiking.

His family expected that he would come back after a few days, but he did not.

According to the local authorities, the chances of survival after wandering alone in this wilderness for this time period are slim.

Despite all efforts, the rescue team was unable to locate Bing Olbum for several days.

The locals, eventually, succeeded in finding Bang Olbum and they had found him on the morning of August 11 and surprisingly he was fine.