Old students adopt strange way to remember their memories of school

WeirdNews WeirdNews Old students adopt strange way to remember their memories of school

Old students adopt strange way to remember their past

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 18:02:53 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – The former students in India’s New Delhi have adopted a strange way to remember their past.

The students said they missed the beatings they received while studying in schools and they wanted to recreate the past.

For this purpose, they decided to hold a reunion with their principle.

Their meeting became popular in such a manner that the video became viral with netizens appreciating them.

The video has been shared by a X user named Krishna and it has been retweeted by a lot of people.