Paris Olympics: Youngest Australian gold medalist to receive 'duck' as gift

She said she loves ducks so parents has fulfilled her wish by giving her one

PARIS (Web Desk) - Arisa Trew, a 14-year-old from Australia, just won gold in the Women's Skateboarding Park Final, making her Australia's youngest medalist in history and the youngest medalists at the Paris Olympics 2024.

According to the Olympic Games X account, Trew is currently the youngest medalist at the Paris Games, joining the ranks of fellow teens like 16-year-old Hezly Rivera, who won gold with the U.S. women's gymnastics team.

His parents said that a special gift would be given to the winner: a pet duck.

She said she loves duck a lot and her parents has fulfilled her wish by giving her one.





