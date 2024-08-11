Cats go through emotional turmoil after fellow pet passes away

This study challenges the stereotype that cats are emotionless

(Web Desk) - Cats are often associated with the tag of being aloof, moody, and independent.

However, new research suggests that they also showcase signs of grief when another pet passes away, especially if they are sharing the same household.

During such times of grief, some cats tend to show signs of deprived sleep, being needy, or growing a distaste towards food altogether. Not only cats, other animals are also known to showcase signs of mourning.

Some of the animals that display such kind of behaviors are elephants, dolphins, dogs, and chimpanzees.

Among animals, dogs have been known to exhibit maximum signs of bereavement when other dogs in the neighborhood die. However, according to new research by Oakland University in the US, cats too go through a series of emotional turmoil when seeing any other pet pass away.

They noted that cats, specifically domestic cats showcase grief-like behavioral changes following the death of other pets.

“They (cats) engaged less in sleeping, eating and playing but more in seeking attention from humans and other pets, hiding, spending time alone and appearing to look for their lost companions.

Future work is needed to determine whether these results reflect caregivers projecting their own grief onto surviving animal companions or whether cats may also experience grief following companion loss” the research said.

The researchers conducted their research studying the behavior of how cats would behave during the death of another animal. As mentioned above, through their research they discovered that cats also showed similar changes to dogs. In most cases, they reacted strongly in the case of a deceased cat or dog.

In the study the researchers had studied the caregivers of more than 450 cats, having another pet. The caregivers were asked to reveal the behaviors of cats, and how they behaved after the expiry of other pets.

It was discovered in the study that cats seemed to be profoundly affected, specifically if they lived with their fellow pet for a pretty long time. Some of the common changes in cats also include wandering around the house looking for their fellow pets. Other signs can also include withdrawal and lethargy.

This means that cats could show signs of becoming less active, and not willing to play. Experts say that during other times some cats can become really vocal. This might include them loudly crying, especially at night and being anxious or confused over the passing away of their mates.